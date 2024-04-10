3,269 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

