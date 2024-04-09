Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

