Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.
ALLY stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 345.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
