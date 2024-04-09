WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 194.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.