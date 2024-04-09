Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

