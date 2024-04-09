Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $3,185,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.96 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

