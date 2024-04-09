VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Trading Down 0%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.23 and last traded at $43.36. Approximately 1,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

