U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

