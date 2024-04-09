Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $8.85 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,000. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.43 and its 200-day moving average is $337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

