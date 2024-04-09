Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

