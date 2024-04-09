The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.