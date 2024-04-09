StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.