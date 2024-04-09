Stella-Jones Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$79.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Insiders have bought 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.