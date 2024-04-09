Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.88. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

