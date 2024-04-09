Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80).
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.88. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $47.97.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
