Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Head to Head Analysis

Solid Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -62.11% -48.99% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -1.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 55.59 -$96.01 million ($4.84) -2.46 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 238.95 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 4 4 0 2.50

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.23%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential downside of 13.84%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Ambrx Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

