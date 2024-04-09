Signet Jewelers Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

SIG opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

