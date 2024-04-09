Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

