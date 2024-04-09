Roth Capital Weighs in on Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White expects that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.06 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

