Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

