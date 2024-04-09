Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading

NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

