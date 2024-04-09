Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lowered by Zacks Research

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

