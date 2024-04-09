Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.92 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.46%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

