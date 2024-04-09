Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Issued By Zacks Research

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.7 %

EVER stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,073 shares of company stock worth $7,134,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

