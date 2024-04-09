PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

