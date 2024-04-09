PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.