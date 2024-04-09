PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.81.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
