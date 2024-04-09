Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.