PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 84,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

