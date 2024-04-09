PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PTY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.