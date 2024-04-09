PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PTY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
