PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $374,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

