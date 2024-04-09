PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAXS opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

