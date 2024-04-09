Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $108.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.