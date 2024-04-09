PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PCM Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.