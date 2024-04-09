Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.