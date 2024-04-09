Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
OPOF stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
