Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

