Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

