Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

