MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

