Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 42,502 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

