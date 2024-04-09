MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Financial Contrast

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 13.24% 9.44% 1.82% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 64.78% 14.65% 11.74%

Volatility and Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. MFA Financial pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MFA Financial and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $605.60 million 1.87 $80.16 million $0.40 27.76 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 4.97 $38.71 million $2.12 7.36

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.