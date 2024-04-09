Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.