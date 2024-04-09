Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

