Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,434 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

