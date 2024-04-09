Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.