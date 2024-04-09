Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. raised its position in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.