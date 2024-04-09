Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

KMI opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

