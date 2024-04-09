Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $226.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

