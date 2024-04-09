Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,068.55 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,972.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,733.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

