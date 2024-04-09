Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
