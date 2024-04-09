Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

